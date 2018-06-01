Three bodies found at kidnapping suspect’s home

iStock/Thinkstock(SPRINGFIELD, Mass.) — Three bodies have been found at a Massachusetts home associated with a kidnapping suspect.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. The bodies were found in and around the Springfield home, he added.

Police have not yet named a suspect in the deaths, citing an active investigation, but confirmed they are suspicious.

The home is a property associated with a man named Steward Weldon, who was arrested Sunday after he allegedly drove away from police officers who had tried to stop him for a broken taillight, according to a police report obtained by ABC News.

After Weldon was detained, a woman who was a passenger in the car told police that he had been holding her captive, the report states. She claimed Weldon would beat her with a hammer whenever he was angry and had threatened to kill her, according to the report. She also said she believed she had broken bones.

“Thank you guys for saving my life; I didn’t think I was ever going to get away,” the woman told officers while getting into an ambulance, according to the report.

Upon inspection at Baystate Hospital, the woman was found to have a possible fractured jaw, stab wounds and marks from being hit with a blunt object, the report states.

Police have since received information in the past 24 hours that led them to the property, according to Gulluni. The residence is the last known residence of Weldon, according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB-TV.

The search of the property will resume Friday, according to Gulluni.

Gulluni confirmed the woman found in Weldon’s car is an acquaintance of Weldon’s, but would not comment on the nature of their relationship. He also said people were living in the home when police arrived to search it.

Weldon has been arrested on multiple charges, including carrying a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and kidnapping. Weldon had three other active warrants for his arrest on traffic violations and a revoked driver’s license, according to WCVB-TV.

He is being held on $1 million bail and has pleaded not guilty, MassLive reported.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.