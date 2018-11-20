Three dead, including police officer, after shooting on Chicago’s South Side: Authorities

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — Three people have died — including a police officer — after a shooting at a hospital on Chicago’s South side, according to officials.

The three victims who were shot all died of their injuries, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The shooting suspect is also dead, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford told ABC News.

The officer was identified by the department as Samuel Jimenez, Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department, wrote on Twitter, describing the deadly attack as a “senseless active shooter incident.”

Law enforcement swarmed the scene near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center after shots were fired near 26th Street and Michigan Avenue, Guglielmi said.

“At least one possible offender is shot,” Guglielmi wrote on Twitter.

Officers were executing a “methodical” search of the hospital in the wake of the shooting, Guglielmi said. The hospital later tweeted that the building was secured and that patients were safe.

Additional details were not immediately available.

