Three detained in drive-by shooting at Pasco trailer park

Pasco police are investigation a drive-by shooting at a mobile home park.

Police say on Friday morning a driver in a dark-colored sedan made a U-turn down a residential street in the Flamingo Village Trailer Park near the Blue Bridge. Officers say three rounds were shot in the direction of a parked car, before the suspects took off from the area. Sergeant Scott Warren says at least one person, possibly more, were inside the parked car at the time of the shooting and one person was standing outside near the car, but no one was hurt.

A witness was able to get a good description of the dark sedan and suspects involved. A short time later, Warren says officers were able to stop the dark-colored sedan and detain three people.

He says the people in the parked car had family living at the Flamingo Village Trailer Park. He adds at this point they are still investigating a possible motive.

Officers are still waiting for a search warrant on the suspect’s car to see if they can find the weapon used.