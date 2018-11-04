Three Girl Scouts and adult picking up highway trash killed in alleged hit-and-run

WAOW(CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis.) — Three Girl Scouts and an adult supervisor who were picking up trash along a Wisconsin highway were killed on Saturday afternoon in what authorities said was a hit-and-run, according to Wausau ABC affiliate WAOW.

A fourth Girl Scout was hospitalized in critical condition.

Colton Treu, 21, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, allegedly left the scene, but later surrendered to authorities and was arrested, WAOW reported.

The crash occurred late Saturday morning as the scouts were picking up trash in a highway ditch in the village of Lake Hallie, about 95 miles east of Minneapolis.

The victims were not immediately identified, and it was not immediately clear whether Treu had retained an attorney.

The incident comes at the end of a particularly deadly week for children hit by cars.

In the deadliest crash, three siblings died when they were hit by a pickup truck while boarding a bus in Rochester, Indiana, on Tuesday. A 9-year-old was struck and killed while crossing the street to board a bus in northern Mississippi on Wednesday, and a second-grader in Pennsylvania was killed when struck by a vehicle at a bus stop on Thursday.

Five children and two adults were struck by a car at a bus stop in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday as well, though none of the injuries were considering life-threatening.

