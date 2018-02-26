Three Grandview students arrested for allegedly making school shooting threats

Three students will be arraigned Monday after Grandview police say they made threats to shoot their classmates during school this week.

School officials say several students overheard a conversation that allegedly involved a threat toward the high school and reported it to the school resource officer on Friday. Over the weekend, Grandview police say they conducted an investigation and interviewed the witnesses.

On Sunday, officers say they served out three warrants in relation to the case and arrested three Grandview juveniles. Due to their age, officers say they will not be releasing their names.

Officers say the case remains open and is under investigation.