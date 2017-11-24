Three injured in Friday morning knife attack

What started out as a call for medical assistance for a man who appeared to be having a panic attack, turned into an assault that sent three people to the hospital.

Richland Police Lt. Chris Lee says they were called out to a home on Delaware Avenue off of Columbia Center Boulevard for a report of a 32-year old man having a panic attack.

Derek Brown allegedly left the house where he was initially, and went to a neighboring apartment complex where he got into a confrontation with his 27-year old brother. At some point in the altercation, Derek got a knife, and assaulted his brother, 27-year old Devin Brown.

Devin sustained injuries to his head, face, and hands, and was taken to Kadlec Medical Center. Lee said the men’s mother also suffered some injuries in the incident.

Derek Brown, who will face charges for assault, was also transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

The incident is still under investigation.