Three injured in multi-vehicle accident on 395

A Kennewick man was cited following a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 395 North near the Court Street exit in Pasco Thursday morning that sent three people to the hospital.

According to Washington State Patrol, a car driven by Maria E. Torres, 64, from Kennewick, slowed down because of traffic at about 6:30 AM. Larry Seig, 65, Moses Lake, was driving behind Torres and went off the road to avoid rear-ending the Torres.

A third vehicle, driven by Gabriel Birrueta-Sanchez, 31, Kennewick, couldn’t stop in time, and struck the rear of Seig’s vehicle, which pushed Seig’s car into the rear of Torres’s car.

Torres was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers from Birrueta-Sanchez’s car were also injured and transported to Lourdes.

WSP says Birrueta-Sanchez was cited for following too close.