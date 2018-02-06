Three injured in multi-vehicle accident in Walla Walla

Three people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Walla Walla Monday night.

According to Walla Walla Police, witnesses reported that Miguel A. Cortez,

Age 20, of College Place was traveling west on Rose, speeding. At one point, he tried to change lanes to get between two vehicles, and ended up striking one of the cars, then rear-ended a Valley Transit vehicle. Cortez’s car then went across the median hitting another vehicle traveling eastbound.

Cortez was injured in the collision and transported to a hospital in Seattle for treatment. A female passenger in his car was also injured, and transported to a Walla Walla hospital. The driver of the Valley Transit vehicle had minor injuries.

The WA State Patrol is helping with the investigation.