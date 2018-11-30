Three killed as truck crashes while fleeing Border Patrol in CA

Cal Fire San Diego(SAN DIEGO) — A violent crash involving a truck fleeing the Border Patrol at over 100 mph has resulted in the deaths of three people and eight more injuries.

The crash happened while a Chevrolet Silverado packed with 11 people failed to yield at the border in San Diego County, California, according to San Diego ABC affiliate KGTV.

Cal Fire San Diego reported three people were killed and eight people were injured when the truck hit a spike strip deployed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and careened off the road and into an embankment. Five suffered minor injuries and three are considered major injuries. One woman and two men were killed.

There were nine people in the bed of the truck and everyone fell out of the back during the accident. The only person who wasn’t ejected was the driver, who was wearing a seat belt.

The truck was coming across the border from Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The crash took place at about 4:30 p.m. in Campo, California, just a mile from the border.

Cal Fire said the vehicle was driving over 100 mph in wet conditions on Interstate 8 when a spike strip was placed down and caused the accident.

The driver of the vehicle was an American and has been arrested, KGTV said, though it’s unclear the nationalities of the other occupants of the vehicle.

Alcohol or drugs are not expected to be a factor, the Border Patrol said.

