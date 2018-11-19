Three victims including police officer injured in shooting near Chicago hospital, police say

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — Multiple people, including a police officer, have been injured in a shooting near a Chicago hospital, according to police.

Three victims were shot, including a police officer who is in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford told ABC News.

The shooting suspect is deceased, Langford said.

Law enforcement swarmed the scene near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center after shots were fired near 26th Street and Michigan Avenue, Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department, wrote on Twitter.

“At least one possible offender is shot,” Guglielmi wrote on Twitter.

Officers were executing a “methodical” search of the hospital in the wake of the shooting, Guglielmi said. The hospital later tweeted that the building was secured and that patients were safe.

Additional details were not immediately available.

