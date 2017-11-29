‘Tis the season! Free Mid-Columbia holiday events

We are only four weeks away from Christmas and the lights, trees and holiday music is well underway. While buying all those gifts may be putting a dent in your wallet, there are several free events to getting you in the holiday spirit. Really what better way is there, than to kick-off the holiday jolly season by spending time with the community you live in?

November 30th

Sunnyside 2nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting: November 30th, 6:30 p.m. Centennial Square, E Edison Ave. Start the holiday season and three days of family festivities with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy a rousing round of Christmas Carols courtesy of Sunnyside Christian Choir.

December 1st

Milton-Freewater Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting: December 1, 6-7 p.m., Parade starts at Ace Hardware and ends at Valley Christian Center where you can enjoy cookies and a hot beverage while waiting to visit with Santa and his Elves. Tree lighting is at 7 p.m. at the Valley Christian Center.

Richland Winter Wonderland: December 1st, 5-7 p.m., Holiday music, Free hot chocolate and kettle corn will be provided while supplies last. You can also take a ride on the Dreamland Express Train with Santa himself. Official tree lighting at the park is at 6:15 p.m. and the kick-off of a month-long HAPO Festival of Lights event.

Richland Tri-City Model Railroad: View a model train display at the Richland Community Center, Friday, December 1st from 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

Lighted Boat Parade: Howard Amon Park/Columbia Park Trail, December 1st, from 6:00-9:00 pm

Sunnyside Kids Lighted Christmas Parade: December 1st, 6:30 p.m., South 6th Street, Kids light up your battery powered cars, trikes, and wagons, or have mom and dad pull you or walk along with you in the parade!

Downtown Yakima Holiday Horse Drawn Carriage Rides: December 1st, 5-8 p.m., Free rides are provided by day and are headed up by Double J. Ranch. Jim Duke will lead his team of horses on a weaving and magical path through downtown with rides leaving approximately every 30 minutes. Rides start and end at Millennium Plaza next to the Community Tree.

December 2nd

Richland Winter Wonderland: December 2nd, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Howard Amon Park and the Richland Community Center. There will be arts and craft activities for the kids, caroling, an outdoor movie (ELF – weather permitting), more hot cocoa, warming fires, and Santa.

Richland Tri-City Model Railroad: View a model train display at the Richland Community Center, Saturday, December 2nd from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm.

Lighted Boat Parade: Howard Amon Park/Columbia Park Trail, December 2nd, from 6:00-9:00 pm

Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade: Downtown Sunnyside, December 2nd, 6:30 p.m. Believed to be the oldest lighted farm implement parade in the nation and is designed to pay tribute to Sunnyside’s agricultural heritage. With over 50+ lighted farm implements and vehicles participating annually.

Kennewick Merry Little Christmas Village & Holiday Parade: December 2nd, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa will be welcomed to town with the first-ever downtown parade. The shops and the holiday vendor market opens at 10 a.m., Selfies with Santa and Mrs Claus 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Santa’s Giftshop at Claus Plaza — a “store” where kids can buy loved ones gifts for less than $2 (proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties – Music & Arts Center) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Walla Walla’s annual Macy’s Holiday Parade of Lights: December 2nd, 6-7 p.m., Downtown Walla Walla, Held on the first Saturday of December, this event features a huge variety of lit entries, and thousands of viewers in a holiday mood.

Downtown Yakima Holiday Horse Drawn Carriage Rides: December 2nd, 12-4 p.m., Free rides are provided by day and are headed up by Double J. Ranch. Jim Duke will lead his team of horses on a weaving and magical path through downtown with rides leaving approximately every 40 minutes. Rides start and end at Millennium Plaza next to the Community Tree.

December 3rd

Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade: December 3, 6-7 p.m. The route is from 6th Ave to 3rd St. along Yakima Ave. Come enjoy the lighted floats and large trucks and Ag equipment in celebration of the Holiday Season. The parade ends at the community tree on 3rd Street where a Tree Lighting Ceremony will occur at the conclusion of the parade.

December 8th

Kennewick Senske Holiday Light Show & Open House: 400 N Quay in Kennewick, December 8th, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Free but donations are being collected for 2nd Harvest, More than 500,000 holiday lights in an animated display open to the public. Lights are synced with music creating a beautiful melody of dancing holiday lighting.

Yakima Annual Luminaria: December 8th, Yakima Area Arboretum, 6-10 p.m., Free but donations accepted, Luminaria features a pathway through the Arboretum’s wintery landscape lit by the light over a 1000 candles.

December 9th

Kennewick Merry Little Christmas Village: Saturday, December 9th, Downtown Kennewick 10a.m., Santa, games and family fun activities throughout Historic Downtown (Kennewick Ave from Dayton to Washington) The shops and streets will be decorated in a Christmas theme.

Downtown Yakima Holiday Horse Drawn Carriage Rides: December 9th, 12-4 p.m., Free rides are provided by day and are headed up by Double J. Ranch. Jim Duke will lead his team of horses on a weaving and magical path through downtown with rides leaving approximately every 40 minutes. Rides start and end at Millennium Plaza next to the Community Tree.

Kennewick Senske Holiday Light Show & Open House: 400 N Quay in Kennewick, December 9th, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Free but donations are being collected for 2nd Harvest, More than 500,000 holiday lights in an animated display open to the public. Lights are synced with music creating a beautiful melody of dancing holiday lighting.

Benton City Winterfest: December 9, 9-3 p.m. with over 80+ vendors located in Kiona-Benton High School. Along with music, food, a Kid Zone, and the ever famous Santa Claus!

Benton City Lighted Parade: 1st Annual lighted Parade at 5 p.m. in downtown Benton City, followed by a City Tree Lighting in the city park at 6 p.m. along with cocoa and cookies. Pasco Winter Fest: December 9th, Volunteer Park, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m., A wide variety of fun activities and entertainment for the whole family. Come join us for food and retail vendors, kid’s games, music, and a beer and wine garden. Finish off the evening with our first ever Christmas tree lighting; all in Volunteer Park! Franklin County Historical Society’s “Old Fashion Christmas Open House”: Saturday, December 9th, 3:00-5:00pm, Free Admission and Tours, Santa Claus and Christmas Letter Mailbox, Mrs. Claus Children’s Christmas Storytelling at 3:30 & 4:30, Live caroling and sing-a-longs and Refreshments. At 4:00pm – We will be lighting luminaries down 4th Ave in honor of all persons that had memorial donations made to the museum’s general fund on their behalf during 2017. December 10th Union Gap’s Old Town Lighted Christmas Parade: Sunday, December 10th, 2017 @ 6:00 pm–7:00 pm. Grab your hot cocoa, bundle up and come enjoy the Lighted parade! Starts at the Pepp’rmint Stick and runs to the Valley Mall parking lot. Mid-Columbia Ballet presents The Nutcracker: Sensory Friendly Performance: Dec. 10, 2017, 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, The Richland High Auditorium. A 75-minute version of our beloved holiday tradition, The Nutcracker, will be performed with the music a little lower, the lights a little higher, and with a welcoming atmosphere that allows children to enjoy the performance in their own way. Free show but registration is required.

December 16th

Pasco Christmas en la Plaza: December 16th, 5-7 p.m., A multicultural Christmas Celebration highlighting a lit up Peanuts Plaza and Downtown Pasco. Wear an Ugly sweater to compete in our ugly sweater contest! Plaza Lighting, Posadas, Piñatas and Santa and Friends.

Downtown Yakima Holiday Horse Drawn Carriage Rides: December 16th, 12-4 p.m., Free rides are provided by day and are headed up by Double J. Ranch. Jim Duke will lead his team of horses on a weaving and magical path through downtown with rides leaving approximately every 40 minutes. Rides start and end at Millennium Plaza next to the Community Tree.

Pasco 32nd Annual Desert Plateau Neighborhood Luminaria: December 16th, From 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Several homes are decorated for the holidays with colored lights and other decorations and driveways will be lined with the luminarias. Santa will be making his annual stop as well! The neighborhoods participating in the annual luminaria are generally along Road 44 to Burden Boulevard, from Road 36 to Yuma Street. Visitors can either drive slowly through the neighborhoods or park at, and take a leisurely walk. Project Fill the Bus: Donate non-perishable food items for 2nd Harvest. The bus is located at McGee Elementary on Horizon Drive.

Month-long events:

Historic Christmas Carol Lane in Kennewick: typically starts first weekend of December, homes in the neighborhood off Garfield Street are decorated in classic Christmas carols.