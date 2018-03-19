Toddler dies after being pulled from Yakima River

A search for two missing preschoolers in Benton City resulted in one of the children being found safe, the other has died after being found in the Yakima River.

According to our news partners at KEPR Action News, the boys, ages two and three, were missing from their home near Benton City at 4:30 p.m. after their father fell asleep while watching them.

First responders searched for the boys in the area of Demoss Road near Overlook Drive.

Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said divers with Columbia Basin Dive Rescue found the two-year-old in the river.

Crews attempted to revive the toddler and transported him to a nearby hospital, but he later died, according to reports.

Dive Rescue remained in the area to search for the three-year-old.

A relative found the three-year-old wandering in a yard a short time later. Authorities said the child appears to be in good condition.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.