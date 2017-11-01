Trade Halloween candy for cash and support troops

Piles of candy may be littering the floors Wednesday morning, so instead of getting a stomach ache there is a way to give back and make some money.
Several businesses around the Tri-Cities are taking part in “Operation Cash for Candy,” which helps our troops fighting overseas.
Kids taking part can drop-off Halloween candy in exchange for money, one pound of treats equals one dollar, then the candy is given to a local Veteran group.
“It is part of a larger operation that they have, which is called ‘Operation Thank You,’ where they are sending care packages to the troops. What they’ve told us is that often these treats wind up in the hands of the military where they use them to go out and befriend the local citizens,” said event organizer Lee Ostler of Center For Dental Health in 2016.
Kids who drop off their candy can also write a quick note or draw a picture thanking our troops for their service.
The event collected a record breaking 1,500 pounds of candy in 2016, enough to fill the back of a pickup truck.
We’ve included a list of drop-off locations below or you can get more information on the Operation Cash-For-Candy website.
