Trade Halloween candy for cash and support troops

Piles of candy may be littering the floors Wednesday morning, so instead of getting a stomach ache there is a way to give back and make some money.

Several businesses around the Tri-Cities are taking part in “Operation Cash for Candy,” which helps our troops fighting overseas.

Kids taking part can drop-off Halloween candy in exchange for money, one pound of treats equals one dollar, then the candy is given to a local Veteran group.

“It is part of a larger operation that they have, which is called ‘Operation Thank You,’ where they are sending care packages to the troops. What they’ve told us is that often these treats wind up in the hands of the military where they use them to go out and befriend the local citizens,” said event organizer Lee Ostler of Center For Dental Health in 2016.

Kids who drop off their candy can also write a quick note or draw a picture thanking our troops for their service.

The event collected a record breaking 1,500 pounds of candy in 2016, enough to fill the back of a pickup truck.

We’ve included a list of drop-off locations below or you can get more information on the Operation Cash-For-Candy website.

Center For Dental Health

1518 Jadwin Avenue, Richland

Phone: 509-946-6566

Nov. 1, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Nov. 6-8, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oasis Physical Therapy

Pasco

6825 Burden, Pasco

Nov. 1-2, 6-8th, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kennewick

4303 W. 24th Ste B

Nov. 1-2, 6-8th, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Richland

2415 Garlick Blvd Richland

Nov. 1 and 6-8th, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 2nd, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1020 Queensgate Drive, Richland

Nov. 1 and 6-8th, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 2nd, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lifetime Dental

2469 Queensgate, Richland

Phone: 509-628-1144

Nov. 1-3rd, 6-8th

Badger Mountain Dental

482 Keene Rd., Richland

Nov. 1-3rd, 6-8th, 8:00 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbia Basin Pediatric Dentistry

7501 Deschutes Pl, Kennewick

Nov. 1-3rd, 6-8th, 8:00 a.m.-4 p.m.

Anderson Dental

4303 W. 24th Ave, Kennewick

Nov. 1-3rd, 6-8th, 8:00 a.m.-5 p.m.

Advanced Endodontic Care

Kennewick

10505 W Clearwater

Phone: 509-735-9735

Nov. 1-3rd, 6-8th, 8:00 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walla Walla

901 W. Main Street

Nov. 7-8th, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dentistry for Kids

Richland

39 Columbia Point Drive

Nov. 1-3rd, 6-8th, 8:00 a.m.-5 p.m.

Columbia Basin Oral Surgeons

512 N. Young St, Kennewick

Nov. 1-3rd, 6-8th, 7:00 a.m.-4 p.m.

Orchard Hills Pediatric

705 Gage Blvd., Ste 300, Richland

Nov 1st-3rd, 6th-8th 9am-5pm

Westcliffe Family Dental

475 Keene Rd. Richland, WA 99352

Nov 2 9am-7pm Nov 3rd 8am-4pm

Nov 6 8am-5pm Nov 7th 9am-7pm