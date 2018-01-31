Train carrying GOP lawmakers to policy retreat hits truck

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the garbage truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

Cole says he’s not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia.

Representative Greg Walden from Oregon posted on Twitter he was on the train and is fine.

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck. pic.twitter.com/0I9jOwHTmb — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) January 31, 2018

A representative for Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers from Washington says she was on the train with her family and they are all safe. In fact, at this point McMorris Rodgers is believed to be the only lawmaker from Washington on the train.

Representative Dan Newhouse confirmed on twitter he was driving to the meeting and was not on the train.