Transportation department to use road salt on Interstate 5

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department Transportation says it will use road salt as a new strategy against icy highways.

The Register-Guard reports the decision to start using road salt comes after a brutal 2016 ice storm that ravaged parts of Lane County in western Oregon.

The agency has approved road salt use along all of Interstate 5 in Oregon.

Transportation Maintenance Manager Kevin Finch said Tuesday that the department will only use the salt as a last resort.

Officials say the road salt would have been useful after the 2016 ice storm when crews needed to break up the ice.

Public agencies statewide have avoided using road salt in the past for a variety of reasons.