Tri-City Americans roll up their jersey sleeves for flu shots

The Tri-City Americans are used to taking shots on the ice.

But on Monday, two players took a shot to help keep them from getting the flu.

“It’s really important because we’re exposed to all these different environments, different hotels, on the bus, different rinks, things like that,” said the team’s Assistant Captain Parker AuCoin.

He was joined by teammate Blake Stephenson in getting their annual flu shots, with mascot, Winger, overseeing Kadlec Medical Center staff who were administering the vaccine.

Benton and Franklin Counties reported 20 flu-related deaths during the last flu season.

Health officials say the flu season typically starts to ramp up in October, hits its peak sometime in January, but can linger through May and the summer months.