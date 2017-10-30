Tribes in Columbia River Gorge hit by White House decision

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Members of Congressional delegations from Oregon and Washington state say the Trump administration has walked away from the federal government’s obligation to build new homes and villages for Indians whose original abodes were submerged by the building of dams along the Columbia River decades ago.

The hundreds of tribal members are living in dilapidated trailers and other substandard housing.

Four U.S. senators from the two states and an Oregon congressman on Friday wrote Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, asking that the administration reconsider its decision.

Charles Hudson, who works for a coordinating agency of four Columbia River treaty tribes, said the tribes are deeply disappointed and that they hope the administration will learn about the history of the unfulfilled agreements and the needs of the affected people.