Troopers searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run

A 27-year old Pasco man died sometime overnight Saturday, when he was allegedly struck by a car while walking along Highway 395 near the exit for Argent Road.

Washington State Patrol troopers say the man’s body was found in the median shortly before noon Sunday.

Investigators say the victim, 27-year old Martin Perez Garcia, was walking eastbound on the shoulder of the on-ramp for northbound 395 to I-182 when he was struck by a vehicle that never stopped.

Troopers say they have a fog light from the vehicle that struck the man and will use that to try tracking down the driver who left the scene.

“We’re asking everyone that if you hear from family or friends about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in that area, please notify Washington State Patrol in Kennewick,” said Trooper Chris Thorson.