Turkey tips to keep the family safe this Thanksgiving

If you have a turkey to cook for Thanksgiving, you’ll want to hear some tips from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on turkey safety.

Among other things, USDA food safety expert Adam Ghering wants to clear up confusion over the safety of a turkey that’s been frozen for a long time, even several years.

“It will stay safe indefinitely in your freezer, so if you do have a turkey in your freezer from two to three years ago it is technically still safe, you can still cook it. For fresh turkeys we do recommend only one to two days in your refrigerator,” says Ghering.

Ghering says the safest place to defrost a frozen turkey is in your refrigerator, where it will take about 24 hours to defrost every four-to five-pounds of turkey. He says a slightly-faster way is to submerge the bird in water. The unsafe way is to let it defrost on your kitchen counter at room temperature.

As for cooking, Ghering says you can cook a defrosted 12-pound turkey in about three hours at 325 degrees. He says it is possible to cook a frozen turkey, but it takes about 50% longer.