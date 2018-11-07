Two boys seriously hurt when struck by car

Two boys are in stable condition after being hit by a car while trying to cross a street in Richland.

Richland Police say the accident happened Tuesday 4:55 pm when the boys, ages 9 and 12, were crossing Jadwin Avenue at Wilson Street near Chief Joseph Middle School.

The boys were reportedly in the crosswalk and were struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Jadwin.

The driver immediately stopped and several witnesses helped to care for the boys until paramedics arrived.

Each child has several broken bones, and one sustained a serious head injury.

Police say both boys are in stable condition.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation and was evaluated at the time of the collision.

Investigators say there is no evidence that the driver was impaired.

Police were back out at the scene of the accident Wednesday morning to collect additional evidence and recreate the scene.