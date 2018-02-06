Two Hanford workers report odors near SY Tank Farms

Two Hanford workers reported odors Tuesday morning outside of SY Tank Farm.
Officials with Washington River Protection Solution say employees were performing excavation work to install a safety shower outside the tank farm, in an area that does not require the use of supplied-air respirators.
Employees were told to leave the area and access has been restricted. Industrial hygiene technicians will be collecting samples in the area and perform monitoring with direct-read instruments. WRPS says the next steps will be determined based on the results.
This incident comes one day after five workers were exposed to vapors inside the 702-AZ exhauster building.
