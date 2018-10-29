Two in custody in connection with Saturday shooting in Pasco

We’re learning more about the drive-by shooting that happened in Pasco late Saturday night, leaving one person with critical injuries.

According to Pasco Police, the incident started at the Pasco Walmart shortly before 11:00 pm.

Two men were leaving the store when another group of four men possibly misidentified the pair as being members of a rival group.

The two men left the Walmart parking lot and headed south on Road 68, with the other group following them in a separate vehicle. As the vehicles turned westbound onto Court Street, the occupants of the second car pulled up along the first car, and fired a pistol at the driver.

“There were several shots fired, maybe five shots fired,” said Sergeant James Thompson. Investigators say at least one round hit the victim. The passenger wasn’t hurt.

The 20-year old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators worked with Walmart security to review surveillance video and identify possible suspects.

On Sunday evening at about 6:30 pm, Walmart security crews contact Pasco Police when some of the men suspected of being involved in Saturday night’s incident were back inside the store.

Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies detained four people.

Cesar Alejandro Mendoza, 20, of Royal City, was booked into Franklin County Jail on suspicion of First Degree Assault, Drive-By Shooting, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Conspiracy.

A 16-year-old Quincey, WA boy was booked into Juvenile Detention facing the same charges.

A car was impounded from the Walmart parking lot, and will be sealed until a search warrant is obtained.

The other two individuals who were detained were determined to not be involved in the shooting, and were released.

Detectives are still trying to find the two remaining suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or contact lead investigator Detective Jon Davis at [email protected] about case PP18-58609 Assault Agg.