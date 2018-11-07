Two injured after Benton City driver runs stop sign

Two people were hurt in an accident Wednesday morning in Benton City.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Yvonne Rettell, 59, Benton City, was driving down Corral Creek when she ran a stop sign at SR 225.

At the intersection, she collided with a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by Kenneth Buechler, 54, Richland.

The impact of the collision forced the truck onto its side.

Buechler was not hurt, but a 23-year old passenger in the car was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Kadlec with injuries.

Rettell was also transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Troopers say Rettell will be cited for failure to yield the right of way.