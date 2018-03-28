Two injured in multi-vehicle pile-up on 395 in Kennewick

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorsen says a fully-loaded semi-truck may have been traveling too fast when it wasn’t able to stop in time as it approached a red light at the intersection of Highway 395 and Hildebrand in Kennewick Tuesday afternoon.

The tractor plowed into the back of an empty flatbed trailer being pulled by a dump truck that was stopped at the red light, impaling the cab.

The driver of the truck, which had California license plates, was taken to Trios by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The impact of the collision forced both rigs to the right side of the road, shoving a red Toyota Prius onto the shoulder.

The driver of the Prius suffered a cut to the head and was taken to the hospital by Kennewick Police to get checked out.

In all… three semis and two passenger cars were involved. It took several hours to remove the rigs and clear the scene.