Two injured, uncooperative in Kennewick shooting

Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds, but are not cooperating with police in the shooting investigation.

According to Officer Keith Nobel with the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called out to a 4-plex at 1112 N. Buchanan St. just off of Canal Dr. shortly before 2:00 pm.

When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to separate hospital in the Tri-Cities in serious condition.

The victims are not cooperating with investigators, and have not identified the shooting suspect. Nobel says the weapon has not been recovered. However, police believe the victims were the targets in the shooting, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please contact the Kennewick Police Department.