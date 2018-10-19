Two members of far right group arrested after New York City brawl

zocik/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Two members of the far-right group the Proud Boys have been arrested after allegedly brawling after a political event in Manhattan last week.

New York Police Department officials confirmed the arrests of Geoffrey Young and Jay Kinsman in connection to a clash that took place near an event involving the Proud Boys.

The leader of the Proud Boys, a far right group that call themselves “western chauvinists,” but deny that they are racists or white nationalists, gave a speech at the Metropolitan Republican Club in Manhattan on Oct. 12.

Police said that an altercation occurred between protesters who were dressed in all black and members of the Proud Boys group.

Police held a news conference on Monday about the then-ongoing investigation, calling for the public’s help in identifying suspects who were caught on camera.

Young, 38, was arrested Thursday and is charged with riot and attempted assault. He has not yet entered a plea.

The second arrest came Friday, when Kinsman, 39, was taken into custody. He is facing charges of attempted gang assault, attempted assault, riot, and criminal possession of a weapon. He has not yet entered a plea.

Police officials said that Gavin McInnes, the head of the Proud Boys, who gave the speech at the Metropolitan Club, told police that he would facilitate the surrender of at least two others.

In a video posted to the group’s website McInnes — who was one of the co-founders of Vice Media before leaving the organization years ago — the Proud Boys are a “multi-racial group made up of straight guys — there’re some homos in there, there are plenty of Jews.”

“The only prerequisite is that you’re a dude — born a dude — and you accept the West as the best,” he said in the video.

The group has gained national attention in the past for their involvement in violent clashes. There are videos online that purport to show members of the Proud Boys punching members of the left-wing antifa, or anti-fascist groups, at various protests in the past year.

