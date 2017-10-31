Two more men arrested in connection with WSP Grandview shooting

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that involved a Washington State Patrol trooper in Grandview.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson says one of the men arrested on Monday was in the car that led a trooper on a chase and he took off right when the car stopped.

Thorson says troopers did not realize until the next day there was a third person in the car. Through an investigation and interrogation, Thorson says they arrested Jose Alvarez and an arraignment was held in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday.

The fourth suspect, 20-year-old Enrique Madrigal was arrested for rendering criminal assistance to the other three suspects.

18-year old Manuel Aviles from Mabton and a 39-year old Felipe Cortes-Barajas from Grandview were arrested in Adams County last Thursday after the incident Monday night. Both men face several charges including first degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Avlies and Cortes-Barajas are believed to have gotten out of the car near Forsell Road in Grandview following a chase Monday and exchanged gunfire with the trooper. Both men took off into a vineyard and remained at large until Thursday.

Several bullets hit the trooper’s car on the front end and went through the windshield, as well as the in-car computer. The trooper was not hurt in the incident.