Two stolen vehicle cases resolved with one arrest

A Yakima County man faces charges in connection with two vehicles that were recovered over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested three men Saturday for trying to sell a New Holland tractor that was stolen from a farm in the Toppenish area on on March 20, 2018. The tractor, valued at $50,000, was recovered as part of a “reverse sting operation,” and the equipment was returned to its rightful owner.

Dustin Eguires, 34, and Mark Petty, 40, were arrested for possession of the stolen tractor and trafficking stolen property. Petty also had an outstanding valid felony warrant for his arrest.

A third suspect, Justin Cavazos, 37, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Following Saturday’s arrest, Yakima County Deputies discovered another stolen vehicle associated with Eguires.

The second vehicle had been reported stolen out of Zillah on March 22, 2018, and Eguires was suspected in the theft. The vehicle was recovered in the 4000 block of Lateral A Rd, and investigators say Eguires reportedly drove the vehicle to that location while arranging for the storage of the stolen tractor. As a result, Eguires faces an additional charge of vehicle theft.

Deputies say there has been a string of farm-related vehicle thefts recently. Anyone with information about any of these cases is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s office.