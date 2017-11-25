Two wanted for questioning in Grant County stabbing

Grant County detectives are looking for two people in connection to an early morning stabbing near Moses Lake.

According to Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, there were several people at a party in 11000 block of Road 14 Northeast for a possible stabbing.

Responders were called about 4:00 Saturday morning to the 11000 block of Road 14 Northeast for an adult male who had been stabbed. He underwent surgery at Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake to repair injuries from multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso. As of Saturday afternoon, the victim’s condition was not known.

“We’re still trying to determine what led up to the stabbing, but we have two people who left the house before deputies arrived, and at this point they’re considered material witnesses and investigators would like to find them, and talk to them.”

The witnesses investigators want to talk with are Rebecca N. Norton, 28, and Aaron Pfaltzgraff-Miller, 24, both from Coulee City. A pick-up that the pair was believed to have fled in was found at 11:00 am Saturday morning at a convenience store in Moses Lake.

Anyone who knows where Norton and Pfaltzgraff-Miller could be are asked to call 509-762-1160 or send info to [email protected] Tipsters can remain anonymous.