Uber operates for the first time in Pasco Thursday

Posted By: Maecy Enger December 28, 2017

After city council members changed restrictions for ride-sharing companies, Uber officially started in Pasco Thursday.

The app-based company said in a press release it will start its service in Pasco at 10 a.m., Dec. 28th. The service will now be available across the Tri-Cities and at the Pasco Airport.

Both Richland and Kennewick changed city rules, but Uber refused to operate in Pasco due to a city fingerprinting background requirement. The city council recently made a change to the new-for-hire regulations at a council meeting in December, opening the door for the company to start allowing drivers to pick people up in Pasco.

Uber officials said in a statement the company is giving $5 off for first-time users, by using the promo code, “UBERINPASCO.” The code will expire January 27th.

