Umatilla County man dies in collision with semi

Oregon State Police are investigating an accident that left a motorcycle rider dead in Umatilla County on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

According to a press release from OSP, the accident was reported at about 2:15 p.m.

Troopers responded to the accident at the I-84 overpass on SR 395 near milepost 12.

Investigators say 40-year old Jason Wesley Blankenship from Stanfied, Oregon, was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on SR 395, crossing the overpass for I-84 when a 2006 Freightliner semi towing an agricultural use trailer pulled into his path of travel.

Trooper say Blankenship was declared dead at the scene.

The semi-truck operator, 41-year old Roberto RODRIGUEZ-DIAZ from Umatilla, was not hurt. He could face citations for inattentive driving and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Highway 395 and a nearby exit were closed for about 3-1/2 hours while the investigation was completed.

The investigation is continuing and will be forwarded to the Umatilla County District Attorney for consideration.

The Oregon State Police were assisted by Stanfield Police Department, Umatilla County Fire District #1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation.