Union Gospel Mission Opens Cooling Stations

The Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission is the only homeless shelter in the Tri-Cities. Ministries Director Chariss Warner says, “Our goal is to try and reach the population that is hurting; homeless, poverty and the working poor. We have very hot days in the Tri-Cities and that can often cause people to get heat exhaustion and heat poisoning, so we have inclement weather policies and procedures in place. We open up our shelter when the temperatures are above 100 degrees and allow watering and cooling stations for people. They can come in and sit, get some water, Gatorade, a little snack just to make sure they stay healthy and out of the ER when temperatures reach 100 degrees.

Director Chariss Warner is taking a long term approach, hopeful that once the homeless visit her mission, she can begin a conversation and potentially get them in some other sustainable services.

She adds that symptoms of heat exhaustion include, shortness of breath, staggering, a red face, covered in sweat or unable to sweat. If you see someone out in the elements that doesn’t have any shade, offering them a bottle of water is a huge deal.