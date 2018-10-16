United to begin non-stop service to Los Angeles

Starting March 31, 2019, United Airlines will begin non-stop flights from the Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

To start, there will be two inbound and two outbound flights daily.

“This is a huge win for the Tri-Cities community,” said Buck Taft, director of the airport. “The LA basin is our

largest unserved market, and we’ve worked for years to gain this service. We’re grateful to our partners for

helping us bring this flight to our community, and look forward to providing quick, easy access to Los Angeles.”

The flight time are as follows:

Flight Number Direction Departure Arrival

UA 5935 LAX – PSC 12:45 pm 3:41 pm

UA 5986 PSC – LAX 4:17 pm 6:48 p

Airport officials say the late-afternoon departure will also allow Tri-Cities travelers to connect directly to 32 destinations on United, including five in

Hawaii, five in Asia and Australia, and four cities in Mexico.

Tickets for United Airlines’ daily nonstop flights are available now.