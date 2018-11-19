Unsettled weather in the Northeast, then an arctic blast for Thanksgiving

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Unsettled weather, meaning conditions that could produce precipitation, will greet many folks Monday morning from Wisconsin all the way to Maine.

Two low-pressure systems should deliver light snow or rain showers from the Great Lakes into the Northeast through Tuesday morning.

Upstate New York and Maine may see a quick blast of snow Tuesday morning as well, with some parts seeing 2 to 6 inches by the afternoon.

Record lows will be possible the morning of Thanksgiving, as a significant shot of cold air — the coldest of the season so far — pushes behind a cold front as chilly air descends from Canada.

The greater Northeast could wake up to temperatures in the teens or single digits — potentially above or below zero. It’s likely to be the coldest Turkey Day along the East Coast since 1996.

Firefighters in California may finally catch a break late Wednesday or early Thursday when rain is expected. Too much rain could lead to flooding, but a fair amount will help relieve the poor air quality generated by the massive wildfires.

Conditions on Monday, however, will remain dry, with gusty winds and low humidity.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.