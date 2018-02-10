UO plans to start construction on Black Cultural Center

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The University of Oregon plans to open a $2.2 million Black Cultural Center by September 2019.

The Register-Guard reports that construction of the 3,500-square-foot building is expected to start this summer.

The cultural center was sought by the Black Student Task Force, which in 2015 aired its frustrations about the difficulties of being a racial minority on the Eugene campus.

The group made 13 demands to UO leadership, including changing building names, hiring more black teachers and enhancing black studies. The task force says six demands remain unmet.