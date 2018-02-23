latest News

Upgrades on Columbia Drive could cause delays

Sidewalks along Columbia Drive between Fruitland Dr. and the Blue Bridge exit are being updated, making the ramps ADA compliant.

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer February 23, 2018

Traffic on Columbia Drive in Kennewick will be down to one lane in each direction while road crews work update sidewalks and handicap ramps.

Evelyn Lusignan with the city of Kennewick says they’re getting ready to do a resurfacing project, rehabbing the surface of the road between Fruitland Dr. and the Blue Bridge exit.

Before that can happen, the city of required to make sidewalks and ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Lusignan says the work on sidewalks could last about 3 weeks. The resurfacing will be done sometime in the Spring.

