US court hears case involving impersonation of AP journalist

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal appeals court in Washington is considering a case that developed after an FBI agent posed as an Associated Press journalist during an investigation.

The ruse became public in 2014 and led to an outcry by the AP and other media organizations. As a result, the AP and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press attempted to get government records about the case and other times FBI agents have impersonated journalists.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard argument Monday about whether the FBI looked hard enough for records requested by the organizations.

The FBI was investigating bomb threats at a Seattle-area school when an agent posed as an AP journalist.