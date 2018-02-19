US Forest Service waives fees on President’s Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service will waive fees at day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington Monday in honor of Presidents’ Day.

Jim Peña, Pacific Northwest Regional Forester, says he hopes the fee-free day encourages new and repeat visitors to come out and enjoy their national forests.

The fee waiver includes many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Including, the Okanogan and Wenatchee National Forests and the Umatilla National Forest.

Fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply.

The fee waiver does not apply to SnoParks although they might be located on national public lands. The SnoPark permit program is sponsored by the States of Oregon and Washington.

Washington State Parks also do not have a Discover Pass free day today, so you will still need a pass for Palouse Falls.