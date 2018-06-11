USA Today foreign affairs reporter hit, killed by car while riding motorcycle

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — A foreign affairs reporter with USA Today was hit and killed by a car while he was riding his motorcycle in Washington, D.C., according to local police.

Journalist Oren Dorell was on a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle heading east on H Street on Friday night when he collided with a Toyota Camry, police said.

Dorell, 53, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We’re mourning the loss of Oren Dorell, our globe-trotting foreign affairs reporter, who was killed Friday in a hit-and-run,” said a post by USA Today on its Facebook page Saturday.

Oren spent 13 years at USA Today, during which time he “traveled to far reaches of the world, covering historic events, from Middle East uprisings to natural disasters,” USA Today said.

“He leaves behind his wife, Virginia ‘Ginny’ Knapp Dorell, and two sons: Malcolm, 12, and Leo, 11,” the Facebook post said.

The Toyota Camry driver, 47-year-old Daryl Grant Alexander, was allegedly driving under the influence, police said. After the crash, he allegedly kept going for about one block before coming to a stop, police said.

Alexander was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence and leaving [the scene of an accident] after colliding, police said.

