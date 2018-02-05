Video inventories, serial numbers, can help with recovery and replacement of lost and destroyed property

If someone broke into your home and stole some of your property, would you be able to tell police what was taken?

Through burglary or natural disasters, your valuables can be gone in an instant, and you’ll not be prepared for it,” said Derek Wing with PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company. “So, it’s really important to have an inventory of your belongings.”

Wing recommends taking a video inventory of your property, being sure to identify yourself on the video and describe valuable items, including capturing serial numbers when necessary.

Cerise Peck with the Richland Police Department says having photos or the serial number of any lost or stolen property will make sure you get your items back if they’re recovered.

“A lot of times if we were to locate something, like a bicycle, and say this was recovered, a person who has a serial number and photo is going to prove to us that it belongs to them rather than someone saying they lost a red bicycle and the one we found looks like it.”

It’s recommended that you keep the video or written lists and photos in a safe location, either a fireproof safe or a safe deposit box,

“Things like iPhones, iPads, and tablets have specific serial numbers that can be linked back to the property owner,” said Peck. “Some TVs and other items have a generic serial number. Ideally, if you want the item back if it gets stolen, take a picture, take a picture of the serial number, and store it away. Or engrave something like your driver’s license number into the item. It makes it a lot easier for us to find you and return the item if it’s recovered.”

In one recent case in Pasco, officers recovered a bicycle that they believed had been stolen, and they found that the owner had written his Instagram name on the bike.

“It’s not a pleasant thing to think about, but the bottom line is you hope it doesn’t happen, but you want to be prepared if it does,” said Wing.