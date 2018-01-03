VIDEO: Pendelton man arrested following chase through Toppenish

A 28-year-old man from Pendelton is behind bars after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Toppenish.

Officers say on January 1st, one of the police parked at the AutoZone noticed a teal colored sedan drive in front of him at a high rate of speed and ran a red light through a busy intersection of West First Avenue and South Elm Street.

Toppenish police began following the driver who weaved in and out of incoming traffic, went around the Chevron gas station, across the compound at the end of West 1st Avenue, onto Frontage Rd, went down and over an embankment, pushing the vehicle airborne, and finally made it to South Elm Street, next to the hotels.

Officers say Syrus Andrew Sampson stopped behind the Toppenish School District Office and jumped out of the car. When he tried to take off on foot, he was quickly arrested.

The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen from Pendelton, OR. He was also registered as a Umatilla Native American and tribal police were notified and asked to respond.

He was arrested for Eluding and Possession of A Stolen Vehicle.