Virginia State Police chase stolen military vehicle down I-95

ABCNews.com(NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va.) — Virginia State Police were involved in an unusual police chase Tuesday evening as a stolen military vehicle sped down Interstate 95 at 40 mph.

Police received word of the stolen vehicle Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. local time, and began pursuing the armored personnel vehicle down a highway, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.

The vehicle was stolen by a soldier and driven off Fort Pickett, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said in a press conference. The vehicle is the property of the Virginia National Guard, and was not equipped with any weaponry.

Virginia State Police pursued the vehicle from Nottoway County, where Fort Pickett is located, to the city of Richmond, where the suspect stopped on his own accord and surrendered at roughly 9:40 p.m. local time.

Police blocked exit ramps during the chase for the safety of the public, Hill said. There were no injuries or accidents related to the pursuit.

The suspect is now in state custody with charges pending. The incident is under investigation.

