Walla Walla family displaced by possible chimney fire

A Walla Walla family is without a home after a fire is believed to have started near the chimney of a wood stove and spread.

Firefighters say they were called to the house at 121 Malcolm in Walla Walla around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and found heavy smoke coming from the attic and eaves.

Crews say the three people inside the home smelled smoke and got out unharmed.

Crews knocked down the flames which burned through the attic and into a crawl space, causing about $40,000 worth of damage. Firefighters say the home is unlivable and the three people who lived there have been assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters say the family was lucky, because the home did not have working smoke detectors inside.

Link to video: https://www.facebook.com/WallaWallaPoliceDepartment/videos/1949801178369262/