Walla Walla teen organizes adoption conference for senior project

Walla Walla high school student Hannah Rickords took on an ambitious event for her senior project– coordinating an adoption conference.

“I was placed for adoption as an infant, and I’ve always been so positive about my story,” says Rickords. “Both my adoptive parents are super positive, because without adoption, they wouldn’t have been able to be parents even though they were ready and excited and totally in a place where they could be parents.

Rickords says she’s found that not everyone views adoption so positively, and she hopes that anyone with questions or considering adoption will attend the Connecting Hearts Adoption Conference she’s coordinating as her senior project.

The conference will include different presentations and panels to provide to allow attendees to learn more about adoption from all perspectives, including a panel of women who have created an adoption plan for their babies.

“It’s a lot bigger than I anticipated,” Rickords said. “Working with people who do events more regularly has really helped, and I feel like I’ve learned a lot about event planning.”

To find out more about the April 14th conference visit the facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/connectingheartsadoptionconference/