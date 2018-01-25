Walla Walla wineries receive big orders, find out its a scam

Local wineries say they’re being targeted in a new scam.

Walla Walla police say several local wineries have gotten a phone call from someone asking to buy large quantities of wine by phone and email. The scammers then mail a check that ended up being fraudulent.

Officers say in both cases, the wineries didn’t ship out the wine.

Police are now advising that everyone verify purchase request before shipping or releasing products to anyone. Officers say checks can often be fake or fraudulent and later be found

to contain insufficient funds even after clearing the first financial institution.