Walla Walla woman arrested for child pornography, sexual assault of 2-year-old

A 25-year-old woman from Walla Walla is now behind bars for a child pornography case that originated in Moses Lake last October.

Officers say Katrina Adams was arrested Wednesday afternoon around 2:20 p.m. Adams also faces state charges for the sexual assault of the 2 1/2 year-old victim. Adams and co-defendant 32-year-old Mikhail Ageyev, in the Grant County Jail, were investigated for producing pornographic videos involving the victim.

Officers say she has been federally indicted on charges of Production of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, Production of Child Pornography-Parent, Receipt of Child Pornography and Conspiracy to Produce Child Pornography.