Wapato residents can return home after Rattlesnake Ridge event could take years

After receiving an independent report at the request of the state, officials say the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management is being put on “standby mode” until further notice.

Findings predict the landslide event could take years, if not decades and James Struthers from the Washington State Department of Transportation says even then it will likely be slow-moving.

“[The report found] that it was fairly improbable to have large-scale failures that would impact the residences, Interstate 82 or the Yakima River, so that is an important take away from this,” says Struthers.

Officials say they have lifted the evacuation notice on a dozen homes near Thorp Road and those living in the area can return Thursday. In a statement the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management said the reason for the change was because the report stated, “assuming continued diligence, it can be stated categorically that the acceleration signature will provide adequate time for evacuation and detours of highway lifelines prior to rapid failure.”

While the actual evacuation has been lifted, emergency officials say anyone living in those homes should “Be Ready” to evacuate again if conditions change.