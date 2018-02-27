Warden schools placed in lockdown after reports of two men carrying weapons

Schools in Warden were placed into lockdown Tuesday afternoon after someone reported to police they saw two white men possibly carrying weapons and walking toward the schools.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says they did not find any suspects matching the descriptions of the men described by the caller. Warden Police also reported they did not see any suspicious activity on campus, so the precautionary lockdown ended without incident.

Students were released on schedule and parents were asked to pick up kids who normally walk home from school. After-school sports were cancelled as a precaution.