Washington AG sues company that owns Value Village

Posted By: Associated Press December 21, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a company that owns Value Village, saying the company has deceived thousands of Washington consumers and donors for more than a decade.

The suit, filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, alleges that TVI Inc., of Bellevue, has used deceptive marketing that led consumers and donors to believe that Value Village is a nonprofit or charity and that that all types of donations and purchases benefited charity.

The lawsuit comes a week after the company pre-emptively filed its own suit against Ferguson, saying his office has violated the company’s rights by demanding $3.2 million to settle a three-year investigation.

TVI Inc. runs 330 stores worldwide and 20 Value Village stores in Washington state.

