Washington coalition to push carbon-pricing ballot measure

SEATTLE (AP) – A coalition of environmental, social justice and other groups are moving forward with plans to bring a carbon-pricing ballot measure to Washington voters in November.

Aiko Schaefer says the groups plan to file a proposed carbon-pricing initiative with the secretary of state on Friday.

The move comes a day after Gov. Jay Inslee and the prime sponsor of a carbon tax bill said there weren’t enough votes to pass the measure out of the state Senate.

The groups have said for months that they would push ahead with an initiative to the people if the Legislature didn’t act this session.

Schaefer, who directs Front and Centered, says the initiative would hold corporate polluters accountable while investing in solutions that protect health, water and forests.

Once filed, initiative sponsors would have to gather enough valid signatures to certify the measure for the ballot.